Indian Test captain Shubman Gill was unavailable on the opening day of the team’s only three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka due to a finger injury.

According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Gill sustained an injury to a finger on his right hand during a practice session the previous day. As a precautionary measure, he was rested on the first day of the match.

In his absence, vice-captain KL Rahul is leading the Indian side.

The BCCI said that the medical team is closely monitoring Shubman Gill’s injury, and a decision regarding his participation over the next two days will be made after further medical assessments.

India are already dealing with injury concerns, with fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the Test series due to a knee issue. Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Washington Sundar are also unavailable because of various injuries.

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The two-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka will begin on August 15 in Galle.

The second Test will be played from August 23 in Colombo.

The Indian team remains hopeful that Shubman Gill will recover fully before the first Test.