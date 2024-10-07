BDS report reveals more details of attack on Chinese nationals in Karachi

KARACHI: The bomb disposal squad (BDS) revealed that 70 to 80 kilograms of explosives were used in the attack on Chinese nationals near Karachi Karachi that killed at least three persons, ARY News reported.

According to a report released by the bomb disposal unit, the blast was carried out using a device installed in a vehicle.

The report added that three people were killed and 17 injured in the blast while 15 other vehicles were also damaged in the explosion.

It added that all evidence collected from the site has been handed over to the relevant police station.

Earlier, a suicide bomb blast targeted chinese national in Karachi targeted as the attack was carried out on convoy transporting Chinese nationals late on Sunday, killing at least three people and wounding 17 others.

As per the initial investigation, the suicide bomber was waiting for the Chinese convoy near Jinnah airport to approach before executing the attack.

“The terrorist rammed the explosive-laden vehicle directly into the foreign nationals’ car that caused massive destruction and damage to several nearby cars,” say investigators.

Soon after the blast, rescue teams quickly reached the scene, managing to safely retrieve one of the foreigners’ vehicles.

Authorities are currently working to obtain the car’s number plate and engine chassis number to aid in the investigation.

Investigators are now working to gather details about the damaged vehicles.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah chaired an emergency meeting to discuss the law and order situation in Karachi, particularly in the wake of the recent explosion near the city’s airport.

The meeting was attended by top officials, including the Minister of Interior, IG Sindh, DG Rangers, and Commissioner Karachi.

