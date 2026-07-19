KUWAIT CITY: Authorities in Kuwait have confiscated more than 3.2 tons of fish unfit for human consumption during a joint inspection campaign at the waterfront fish market, preventing the spoiled products from reaching consumers.

The General Authority for Food and Nutrition (GAFN) said the operation was carried out by its Capital Governorate Inspection Department in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior.

During the inspection, officials seized 3 tons and 237 kilograms of fish that were found to be unfit for sale after inspectors discovered clear signs of spoilage.

According to GAFN, the confiscated fish had undergone significant deterioration in their natural characteristics, including changes in color, shape, and odor, with the products emitting strong foul smells, indicating they were no longer safe for human consumption.

Authorities said the spoiled fish had been prepared for sale despite their condition, posing a potential health risk to consumers.

Inspection teams immediately issued violation reports against those responsible and initiated legal procedures in accordance with food safety regulations.

The seized quantities were ordered destroyed under approved procedures to ensure they do not re-enter the market.

The General Authority for Food and Nutrition reaffirmed its commitment to conducting regular inspection campaigns across food markets to protect public health and ensure that only safe and wholesome food products reach consumers.

It also urged the public to report any suspected food safety violations to the relevant authorities.