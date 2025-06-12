‘Beach Boys’ founder Brian Wilson dies at 82

American singer-songwriter Brian Wilson, co-founder of the rock band ‘Beach Boys’, has died at the age of 82, his family announced.

Brian Wilson, the Beach Boys’ visionary and fragile leader, whose genius for melody, arrangements and wide-eyed self-expression inspired ‘Good Vibrations’, ‘California Girls’ and other summertime anthems, and made him one of the world’s most influential recording artists, has died, his family confirmed, in a statement on his website, on Wednesday.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father, Brian Wilson, has passed away. We are at a loss for words right now,” they said.

“Please respect our privacy at this time, as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world,” the statement read further, without any mention of the cause of his death.

It is pertinent to mention here that Wilson, who suffered from dementia and was unable to care for himself after his wife Melinda’s death last year, was put under a court conservatorship to oversee his personal and medical affairs. His longtime representatives, publicist Jean Sievers and manager LeeAnn Hard, were in charge.

Notably, the eldest and last surviving of three musical brothers, Brian Wilson, had debuted their band, initially as the Pendletones, in 1961. However, he and his fellow Beach Boys, including brothers Carl and Dennis, cousin Mike Love and childhood friend Al Jardine, soon rose from a local California band to national hitmakers and then to international ambassadors of surf and sun.

The Beach Boys ranked among the most popular groups of the rock era, with more than 30 singles in the Top 40 and worldwide sales of more than 100 million.

