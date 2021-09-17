‘Bear baiting, bear dancing’: Gujranwala man’s plea seeking possession of ‘Baloo’ dismissed

GUJRANWALA: A Gujranwala court has dismissed a plea by a citizen seeking possession of a black bear.

Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) Chairperson Rina Saeed Khan Satti shared the news on her official Twitter handle.

“Baloo bear’s previous owner actually went to court in Gujranwala to try to retrieve Baloo! Thanks to efforts of Gujranwala Wildlife Dept he lost the case! Petition has been dismissed in favour of the state. You cannot keep protected species in illegal custody,” she tweeted, sharing snapshots of the court’s judgement.

Baloo bear’s previous owner actually went to court in Gujranwala to try to retrieve Baloo! Thanks to efforts of Gujranwala Wildlife Dept he lost the case! Petition has been dismissed in favour of the state. You cannot keep protected species in illegal custody @WildlifeBoard⁩ pic.twitter.com/GGupUnkrq8 — Rina S Khan Satti (@rinasaeed) September 17, 2021

Muhammad Riaz approached an additional district and sessions court, challenging a judicial magistrate’s July 19 verdict that ordered the release of a black bear seized from him in its natural habitat.

“Law is very much clear on the subject that without any license or permit, the wild animal cannot be kept or hunt etc,” read the two-page judgement passed by the sessions court that dismissed his review petition.

In another tweet, Ms Satti lauded a wildlife department official for putting up a “good fight”. “One must appreciate District judge Waris Javed as well for upholding right decision despite immense pressure. Too many bears are being sold into bear baiting & bear dancing in Punjab. It’s cruel and has to end!,” she wrote.