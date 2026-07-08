Beatles legend Ringo Starr celebrated his 86th birthday with a heartwarming public appearance alongside his wife, Barbara Bach, as the couple attended his annual Peace and Love celebration in Beverly Hills.

The iconic drummer appeared in high spirits as he posed for photographs with Bach, marking one of the pair’s rare public outings together.

The former Bond girl looked elegant in a cream blazer layered over an all-black ensemble, while Starr greeted guests with his trademark smile during the birthday festivities.

Starr and Bach have been married since 1981 after meeting on the set of the comedy film Caveman the previous year. Over the decades, the couple have built one of the entertainment industry’s longest-lasting marriages, dividing their time between homes in London, Los Angeles and Monte Carlo.

Before marrying the Beatles star, Bach rose to international fame for her role as Soviet agent Anya Amasova, also known as Agent Triple X, in the 1977 James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me.

Despite facing personal challenges early in their marriage, including a near-fatal car accident and struggles with addiction, the couple rebuilt their lives after entering rehabilitation together. Since then, they have embraced a healthier lifestyle and have long supported charitable causes and vegetarianism.

Although Starr and Bach do not have children together, both entered the marriage with families from previous relationships. Starr shares three children – Zak, Jason and Lee – with his late first wife, Maureen Cox, while Bach has two children, Francesca and Gianni, from her marriage to Italian businessman Augusto Gregorini.