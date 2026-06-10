Beatrice, Eugenie ‘concerned’ over William’s future strategy

The foundations are shifting at Buckingham Palace, and Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are reportedly feeling the heat. As Prince William prepares for his future role as King, sources reveal that the York sisters are growing increasingly anxious about their place within a reimagined, “slimmed-down” British monarchy.

With significant changes on the horizon, insiders suggest that for Beatrice and Eugenie, the clock is officially ticking.

The “William Era” Arrives Earlier Than Expected

While King Charles III remains on the throne, royal insiders note that the transition toward the future Prince William era is already happening behind closed doors. This shift has reportedly left the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson feeling incredibly vulnerable.

“Beatrice and Eugenie increasingly feel as though their entire position within the royal family is becoming unstable and uncertain almost overnight,” a palace source revealed.

While the sisters always anticipated long-term repercussions following their father’s high-profile scandals, they were completely blindsided by the uncompromising, firm stance taken by Prince William and Princess Kate.

From “Valued Assets” to Royal Liabilities?

For years, royal watchers debated whether Beatrice and Eugenie would step up as full-time working royals to help support a thinned-out royal roster. However, the internal culture at the palace is reportedly hardening.

Changing Attitudes: Sources claim the sisters are no longer viewed as valued, extended members of the institution. Instead, they are increasingly treated as liabilities that the palace is actively trying to distance itself from.

The Housing Clampdown: Recent reports have highlighted that the future King is reviewing the “footprint of the institution.” This includes scrutiny over royal real estate, putting pressure on the rent-free or subsidized living arrangements the sisters have long held at St James’s Palace and Kensington Palace.

Why the Clock is Ticking for the York Sisters

The anxiety building within the York camp stems from a realization that the rules of the game have changed. The personal dynamics and priorities that protected them under previous reigns are vanishing.

As Prince William takes a more hands-on approach to managing the monarchy’s public image and financial costs, non-working royals are finding themselves pushed further to the periphery. For Beatrice and Eugenie, navigating this icy new reality will be their toughest royal challenge yet.