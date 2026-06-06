Beatrice & Eugenie reunite with Royals as Harry misses cousin’s wedding

The British royal family celebrated a rare moment of unity on Saturday, June 6, 2026, as Peter Phillips married NHS nurse Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire.

Among the first to arrive: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who reunited with senior royals while Prince Harry was notably absent from the guest list.

Who Attended Peter Phillips’ Wedding? The Full Royal Guest List

The private ceremony drew a high-profile royal turnout, including:

King Charles III & Queen Camilla

Prince William & Princess Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales

Prince Edward & Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Princess Anne & Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence

Zara Tindall & Mike Tindall

Princess Beatrice with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Eugenie with husband Jack Brooksbank

Peter, 48, is Princess Anne’s son and the late Queen Elizabeth’s eldest grandchild. He and Harriet, 45, held their reception at Gatcombe Park, Princess Anne’s Gloucestershire estate.

Prince Harry Not Invited After “Losing Touch” With Cousin

Multiple outlets confirmed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not invited. A friend of the couple told Hello! magazine: “Peter and Harry haven’t spoken for several years and have simply lost touch, so he hasn’t been invited”.

Harry relocated to California with Meghan and their children after stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

Also absent were Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s parents. Sources said their presence was judged “likely to create a distraction” amid renewed scrutiny over Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein and an ongoing Thames Valley Police investigation.

Why Beatrice & Eugenie’s Appearance Matters

The wedding marked one of the first major family events for Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36, since renewed headlines about their father. Palace watchers viewed their attendance as significant, showing continued support from the wider family despite controversy.

There had been speculation the sisters might skip the event to avoid overshadowing the couple. Reports suggested they were “concerned about drawing attention away from the happy couple” due to Andrew dominating headlines again. Ultimately, both attended with their husbands.

A Low-Key Royal Affair With Big Symbolism

Observers described the event as deliberately “restrained” to keep focus on Peter and Harriet. Both bride and groom have children from previous marriages and received special church permission to marry, as divorcees. Peter proposed to Harriet in summer 2025 after being first seen together at Badminton Horse Trials in May 2024.

William and Kate stayed “for the entirety” of the celebration, while Charles and Camilla departed after the church service for the Epsom Derby.