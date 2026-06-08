Beatrice, Eugenie step out from Andrew's shadow, experts say

The enduring public scrutiny surrounding ex Prince Andrew continues to cast a shadow over the British Royal Family, but royal commentators emphasize that his daughters should not bear the burden of his controversies. Commenting on the unique position of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, experts note that the “sins of the father” do not dictate the character or standing of the daughters.

Longtime royal photographer Arthur Edwards defended the sisters, highlighting that they have conducted themselves with grace and have “never put a foot wrong.” Observers point out that while Prince Andrew’s reputation remains heavily damaged by ongoing investigations and public fallout, Beatrice and Eugenie have maintained their integrity and independent public image.

“The sins of the father are not the sins of the child. There is a lot of love for the sisters inside the Royal Family, and they are definitely not out in the cold.”

Strong Support from King Charles and Prince William

While public debates occasionally spark over the logistics of their royal perks—such as the funding of their residences—insiders claim that senior royals are fiercely protective of the sisters. King Charles III and Prince William have both demonstrated consistent support, ensuring Beatrice and Eugenie remain included in private family gatherings and high-profile events.

Royal biographer Robert Hardman previously noted that the King is highly conscious of ensuring the family’s past scandals do not negatively impact the blameless lives the York sisters have built. They continue to balance life as essentially private citizens while stepping up to support their family when it matters most.