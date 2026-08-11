Beatrice, Eugenie’s husbands take major stand against Fergie

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are on the cusp of a fresh family dispute as their respective husbands have reportedly urged them to distance themselves from their mother, Fergie, and disgraced dad, Andrew, a royal expert.

The brothers-in-law fear the on-going scandals of the former Duke and Duchess of York would compromise his and Beatrice’s career, while simultaneously damage the career of his and Eugenie’s.

Brothers-in-law’s fears ‘Pragmatic’ Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, married to Princess Beatrice, and Jack Brooksbank, married to Princess Eugenie, want to sever allties.

The Sunday Times reported previously that Andrew’s ex wife and Prince Harry and Prince William’s Mum have a difficult relationship with her two sons-in-law.

Author of ‘Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York’ Andrew Lownie recently spoke out.

“Both their husbands, their spouses (and possibly even their mothers) don’t really want anything to do with with all this trouble” said Andrew.

“This is why they seem to be wanting the marriage breakups to be kept fairly discreet.” “Their business concerns are likely to mean that they are keen to be disassociated.”

Prince Andrew and Fergie have recently been trying to get their children away from the “trouble” as the ongoing legal proceedings continue and they themselves have apparently been urged to keep a low profile.

It comes after Andrew announced he and Fergie were living together again following their amicable divorce in 1996, the paper reported this morning.

Edoardo has ‘never fully approved’ of Beatrice’s marriage to the “son” and he never warmed to Fergie as well; his mother even reportedly advised Sarah to not even bother coming.

The former royal pair announced their marital split in September last year after a year spent at Beatrice’s and Edoardo’s house.

The Queen’s granddaughter and her husband are understood to be back at their Chelsea flat after spending the pandemic months in the countryside with the rest of Beatrice’s family.

Beatrice and Edoardo were reportedly “livid” by the scandal. Andrew and Fergie apparently “love” Prince Harry but seem to really don’t have as strong a connection with other relatives, despite being close to his mother Queen Elizabeth II. While the recent news has “put stress on their marriage”, the pair’s close friends have dismissed rumours.

The sources add that despite Beatrice’s difficult family relationship, the couple are extremely loved-up and strong as a couple.

The pair had only recently confirmed they will remain husband and wife, after rumors they had decided against following The Duke of York. Andrew is to continue to live with his ex-wife following separation from her husband, as reports suggest he will also be making some concessions to them.