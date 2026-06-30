Beatrice, Eugenie's lavish royal life under threat?

Princess Beatrice And Princess Eugenie are unlikely to see their luxury lifestyles in jeopardy as a result of the financial struggles of their father, Prince Andrew, and the ongoing controversy around his finances, royal finance experts say. Both sisters have been able to set themselves up in solid financial positions through multi-layered financial safety nets, such as large historic trust funds, ultra-rich spouses, and high-earning corporate careers.

The Royal Trust Funds Keeping the York Sisters Financially Secure Perhaps one of the biggest reasons for the princesses not being financially worried about their parents’ financial crisis is their enormous inherited generational wealth. Former MP and prominent royal finance specialist Norman Baker explained in the Daily Mail: You don’t need to worry about [Beatrice and Eugenie] being short of cash.

As a result of this, a mega trust fund set up by Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother back in the early 1990s to distribute tax-efficient wealth to her great-grandchildren was supplemented by a trust from Queen Elizabeth II and another by Prince Andrew, and these generate an independent income.

High-Earning Spouses and Luxury Properties Aside from these financial arrangements made on behalf of them through family trusts, both Princesses have also married wealthy men. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who married Beatrice in 2020, is an Italian Count, and CEO of the very high-end development company Banda; while Jack Brooksbank, Eugenie’s husband, is a prominent marketing executive and a luxury hotel entrepreneur who has built business ventures throughout Portugal and the UK.

Princess Beatrice continues to occupy a multiple-bedroom luxury flat within St. James’s Palace in London as well as her primary family residence in the Cotswolds, while Eugenie’s base has moved between a high-end estate in Portugal and Frogmore Cottage in the UK.

Successful Corporate Careers Beyond Royal Duties While the other royals still depend on The Sovereign Grant from The Government, both Beatrice and Eugenie have always kept separate professional lives.

Princess Beatrice has pursued a successful career in the technology sector as a business executive, and is estimated to earn around £500,000 a year in private consultancy, from a role working with the Business Leadership initiative, BY EQ, and her general tech expertise.

Princess Eugenie worked her way through the fine art industry before recently landing her new role as a Director at the exclusive Hauser & Wirth gallery in London, based in Mayfair. In combination, their vast family wealth, their powerful husbands and their own highly lucrative independent business careers have all helped make Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie financially bulletproof.