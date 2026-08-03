Princess Beatrice is celebrating a year on the planet but her milestone is celebrated under the continued cloud of fallout concerning the york family as the eldest of the late prince Andrew’s two daughters he shares with ex-wife Fergie, the royal also maintains her quiet and independent life.

Balancing Private Support and Public Distance Between her and younger sister Eugenie there have been few years as rocky for the princess. Following widespread, severe public criticism and a subsequent court settlement related to their father’s connection with convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein – an affair confirmed during last season of The Crown – Andrew quietly withdrew from all royal duties and renounced his titles.

While, private individuals are privy to Beatrice showing support for her father’s efforts, on a more public stage, particularly in the current royal climate – Beatrice maintains her distance. Given that they aren’t on the Sovereign Grant – unlike working royals – both sisters hold regular jobs, Beatrice’s most notable role being Vice President of Strategic Partnerships in the tech world with the company Afiniti; her independent charitable ventures include advocacy for people with dyslexia and various health-related charities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edo Mapelli Mozzi (@edomapellimozzi)

A Solid Backing From The Higher Ranks Despite their parents’ considerable and deeply painful controversy – especially Prince Andrew’s recent settlement – senior Royals including King Charles III and his son, Prince William, and daughter in-law, Catherine princess of Wales – treat both Eugenie and Beatrice with respect.

Princess Beatrice has also carved a somewhat unique place within the wider Royal family given their new chapter and is:- •9th in line to the throne •Designated a ‘Counsellor of State’- who can act as King Charles if the King is incapacitated and unable to act himself Beatrice’s appearance at various family events: from major gatherings like Royal Ascot, Christmas and family weddings, it indicates King Charles feels their status should remain untouchable from the fallout of their father’s indiscretion.

Prioritizing Family life for Now She is now on holiday with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their little girl Sienna who she and 37-year-old partner whisked into the world following a quiet wedding service in Windsor in July 2020 which the nation watched because of pandemic measures Beatrice and Edoardo share her step son “Wolfie”.

Close friends of Beatrice say the prince, a natural beauty, does not often feel at home in public gaze and is currently happy spending quiet time between her and Edoardo’s countryside home in the Home Counties and taking care of her family.