Why Beatrice was absent from Friend's Glamorous Italy Birthday

The close friend and business partner of lifestyle entrepreneur Alice Naylor-Leyland, Princess Beatrice was conspicuously missing from the social media buzz as her best friend celebrated her milestone 40th birthday with an extravaganza in Italy over the weekend.

The celebrated founder of the popular luxury homeware brand Mrs Alice treated friends and family to a weekend at Villa Cetinale, an impressive, historic estate in Tuscany. Among those in attendance were model Poppy Delevingne and British socialite Lady Mary Charteris who partied with Alice to a weekend of “full Mambo Italiano”.

There was no sight of Princess Beatrice among the pictures or videos shared by party guests despite her close ties and former business ventures with the birthday girl.

The parties held to celebrate the monumental birthday in the famously Tuscan villa, saw guests lapping up pool parties during the day and enjoying black-tie evening events as the sun went down with Lady Mary Charteris turning up in a sheer gold gown by Annie’s Ibiza, the hostess looking dazzling in her gold sequin dress.

“We went full mambo Italiano celebrating @mrsalice on her birthday” Lady Mary posted to her social media page along with stunning shots of the sun-kissed pool party and the lively evening affair.

The story behind the iconic Villa Cetinale

The opulent Tuscan villa with a rich historical past, served as the extravagant venue for the celebrations and has always had a close association with high-society and the British upper crust:

One with a famous legacy – The 17 th-century house in Tuscany was purchased in 1977 by the late conservative MP Lord Antony Lambton for himself and long-term partner Claire Ward, A-list guest list- During Lord Lambton’s time the villa was visited by guests such as Princess Margaret and Mick Jagger.

Pop-culture fame – Currently owned by his Lord Lambton’s son Ned, who gave the place a makeover in collaboration with Camilla Guinness, the six-bedroom property was one of the filming locations on HBO hit, Succession.

Historic Grounds- In-depth gardens are part of the villa. You’ll find a private chapel, a hermitage, 16 life-sized statues and 29 busts and 7 votive chapels scattered amongst its glorious holy woods.