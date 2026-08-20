Beatrice’s stepson’s mother debuts dazzling engagement ring

Dara Huang is making it hard for the designer, mother and architect not to get too much attention with a candid photograph of a rather sparkling ring on her left ring finger given to her on a recent trip to New York, taking the social media world by storm.

Huang, an entrepreneurial American businesswoman and founder of the fashion and design house DH Liberty, posted a number of photographs on her account involving her 10-year-old son, Christopher Woolf ‘Wolfie’ Mapelli Mozzi, who she shares with property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The latest snap shows Huang posing in NYC whilst showing off a spectacular ring on her finger. The 102,000 follower stated “My bubba is the best travel/work companion I could ever ask for!

I take him everywhere!”

and captioned alongside the image: “So excited to work on an architecture project at 53W53, a famous tower near MoMA.

A building with such an interesting design is very important for me.”

A New Chapter for the Architect

This recent photograph of Huang has taken the spotlight from a series of posts she published on August 13 and which started all the recent gossip. During the posting, Dara revealed an intimately photographed hand-in-hand shot of a partner, with, in black and white, a sizable diamond solitaire showing and an on-screen title appearing: “kinda chic to still believe in love”.

Huang is still to formally announce her engagement although her loving supporters already flooded her comments section with congratulatory remarks.

Complementing the first post, her messages have expressed inspirations on personal development, strength and reinvention: “Be your own destiny and start over any time! I became a single mother at 37 and I started my second company at 40, and I’ve just started working on my biggest challenge. So chase your dreams, do your best every day, love like there’s no tomorrow…”

Family Connections and Royal Ties

Dara Huang had once been engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi but they then called it quits. The Italian born property developer then hooked up with princess Beatrice and the lovebirds got married at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor in July 2020 and Princess Beatrice has become a stepmother to Wolfie, the couple also welcomed two daughters Sienna and Athena.