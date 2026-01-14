Beatriz Taufenbach deletes Instagram after Toxic trailer backlash

Brazilian model and actress Beatriz Taufenbach, who stars in Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, has unexpectedly deleted her Instagram account amidst the growing controversy surrounding the film.

On the lead actor’s 40th birthday, a promotional trailer for the upcoming film—starring Yash—was released on social media. The trailer features Taufenbach in an explicit scene set in a car parked outside a cemetery, which drew immediate criticism from viewers. Consequently, many irate social media users began scrutinising her account; however, it now simply displays the message “Profile isn’t available.” While the backlash is significant, the official reason for the deletion of her profile remains unconfirmed.

The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas, who co-wrote the script with Yash. It is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash (whose real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda). In addition to the KGF star, the high-profile cast includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair.

Set in 1980s Goa, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is an action thriller centred on the covert activities of a powerful drug cartel. The narrative follows a vicious leader forced to navigate violence, loyalty, and treachery in a society devoid of morality. Fans should mark their calendars: Toxic is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.