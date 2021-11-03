Beauty pageant winner ‘predicts’ death in now viral post

Social media users are speculating that Miss Kerala 2019 and Miss South India 2021 beauty pageant winner Ansi Kabeer had predicted her death in a viral post before she was killed in a car crash on Wednesday.

According to a foreign news agency, the Miss Kerala winner was travelling in a car with the pageant’s first runner up Dr Anjana Shajan when the untoward incident took place at the Kochi Highway.

It was reported that the vehicle was avoiding contact with a two-wheeler when it collided with a tree on the Kochi Highway, killing the two celebrities at the spot.

The car blew up because of the intensity of the crash and were killed on the spot. Two other passengers in the vehicle suffered serious injuries and are under treatment.

A case of rash driving was registered by the police and an investigation of the incident is underway.

Ansi Kabeer was from Trivandrum whereas Dr Anjana Shajan hailed from Thrissur. They were both pronounced dead at the hospital.

This year’s Miss South India winner last post was a video with the caption being “It’s time to go”. It left her fans emotional while some stated that she had predicted the incident would happen.

Ansi Kabeer was an avid nature and travel enthusiast. She frequently took and posted her click in lush greenery from her visits on social media.

