Brooklyn's ex Chloë Grace Moretz Reveals What the Beckham Family Is Really Like

In the midst of ongoing family drama involving Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham, and Victoria Beckham, resurfaced comments from Brooklyn’s former girlfriend, actress Chloë Grace Moretz, are painting a very different picture of the famous family.

Chloë Grace Moretz dated Brooklyn Beckham on and off from 2014 to 2018, starting when she was 17 and he was 15. During their high-profile relationship, the Kick-Ass and Carrie star frequently spoke positively about the Beckhams in interviews.

In a 2014 appearance on *Watch What Happens Live* with Andy Cohen, Moretz praised Victoria Beckham (often called Posh Spice) effusively: “She’s an amazing person. I really admire her work ethic and I love her line.”

She went on to describe the entire family as “awesome people,” noting their understanding of the demands of fame: “They understand the travel, the sex scenes with random people, the crazy schedules.”

Moretz also highlighted the Beckhams’ parenting skills, calling **David Beckham** “a great dad” and Victoria “a great mother.” She emphasized, “They genuinely are very good parents. That’s what matters most.”

While Moretz acknowledged the challenges of dating someone as high-profile as Brooklyn—describing it in a later 2016 interview as “horrible and weird” due to constant media attention—she consistently spoke highly of the family dynamic.

These warm comments contrast sharply with recent public statements from Brooklyn about his parents, reigniting interest in past relationships and offering a glimpse into what life was like with the Beckhams from an insider’s perspective.

Chloë Grace Moretz has since moved on with her life and career. Her earlier praise for the Beckham family remains a notable counterpoint amid current headlines.