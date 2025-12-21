Beckham family drama sparks as David and Victoria unfollow Brooklyn

As the year comes to an end, a fresh round of drama has emerged inside the Beckham family, generating a lot of rumors on the internet.

PEOPLE reports that despite mounting suspicions of a long-running conflict, David and Victoria Beckham unfollowed their oldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, on Instagram.

However, this significant development follows the revelation by a source that the former photographer intends to spend Christmas with his wife’s billionaire parents, Nelson and Claudia Peltz, who are allegedly “excited” to host the couple.

“Brooklyn and Nicola decided they would be spending this Christmas with her family. Her parents are really excited to have them,” the insider revealed.

For those who don’t know, conflicts within the Beckham family are said to have started around Brooklyn and Nicola’s 2022 wedding, noting, “Rumors swirled of tension between Nicola and Victoria, because the actress opted not to wear one of the Spice Girls alum’s wedding dress designs, despite originally planning to.”

Moreover, when Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were conspicuously absent from David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations in May, the rumors grew more intense.

Early this year, Brooklyn Beckham’s frosty demeanour during a recent event has fueled speculation about a rift between him and his wife, Nicola Peltz and the rest of the Beckham family.

The 26-year-old hosted the Blue Moon Burger Bash 2.0 with Rachael Ray on Friday as part of the NYC Wine & Food Festival, where she sidestepped questions regarding his family.

In a video shared by the Daily Mail, the former model appeared cheerful while discussing his culinary endeavours, stating, “It’s good. Just building Cloud 23. I love it”. However, his mood shifted dramatically when asked about his mother, Victoria Beckham’s Netflix documentary.

At the premiere of the fashion designer’s film, which was attended by all her loved ones except Brooklyn, he reportedly gave the reporter the cold shoulder and walked away when questioned about the project.