Becky Lynch faces backlash for Ozzy Osbourne death joke at WWE

WWE star Becky Lynch has been receiving backlash for making a joke about the death of Ozzy Osbourne during an event in Birmingham.

The incident happened on August 25 during the WWE RAW event in Birmingham, weeks after the Black Sabbath frontman died at the age of 76.

During a live WWE RAW show, Nikki Bella challenged Becky Lynch to fight inside the ring.

Responding to her challenge, Lynch said, “I’m not wrestling in Birmingham. The only good thing that came out of here died a month ago. But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to LA, a proper city. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I’d die too.”

Her comment irked the fans, who booed the WWE star for making a joke about the death of the Black Sabbath frontman.

Several took to social media to express their anger over what they believed was a disrespectful comment by Becky Lynch towards Osbourne.

The WWE star was called “classless” and “distasteful” over her comments, while several called for her to be fired from the show.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch has yet to release any official statement of apology or clarification over her comments about Ozzy Osbourne.

It is to be noted here that Ozzy breathed his last on July 22 after battling multiple diseases for years.

UK authorities later revealed that the cause of his death was heart attack.

The Black Sabbath frontman’s death came just weeks after he reunited with his bandmates for his farewell tour to his career at Villa Park.