Becky Lynch gives fans first glimpse of her Star Trek role

Becky Lynch, already a household name in WWE, is set to boldly go where she hasn’t gone before. The superstar-turned-actor is taking her talents to the 32nd century with her new role in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Fans finally got a glimpse of her in character, and the excitement is real.

Lynch will play a Starfleet officer on the bridge crew, dressed in the classic Operations Gold uniform. While her character’s name hasn’t been revealed yet, the first look shows her fully immersed in the iconic Star Trek universe. The series will pick up after the events of Star Trek: Discovery, giving Lynch a prime spot among the bridge crew.

Becky Lynch shared her enthusiasm on X (formerly Twitter) for joining such a legendary franchise, explaining that filming on the Starfleet bridge was one of the most impressive experiences of her career so far.

Everyone’s FAVORITE wrestler turned actor will be starring in one of the most ICONIC franchises in TV history. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy premieres in January on Paramount+. You can get a sneak peek of just how AMAZING I look here. Small correction Collider, I’m not one of… — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 25, 2025



Growing up in Ireland, Becky Lynch was always around Star Trek, even if she didn’t sit down to watch every episode. The movies, and especially the appearances of Colm Meaney, left a lasting impression. Now, decades later, she’s stepping into that universe herself.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is set to premiere on Paramount+ on January 15, 2026, and Becky Lynch will officially make her Star Trek debut.

Between now and then, Becky Lynch is keeping busy with WWE, including a major Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series, teaming up with stars like Nia Jax, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. Her ongoing rivalry with AJ Lee is expected to carry through to future events, including the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch’s move into the Star Trek world adds another high-profile role to her growing acting portfolio, which already includes Happy Gilmore 2 and appearances in Billions. Fans will be eager to see how she balances the high stakes of Starfleet with her WWE persona.

For now, the first look at Becky Lynch in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has fans buzzing, and it’s clear that this is just the start of her journey among the stars.