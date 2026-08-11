Nearly 30,000 pounds of raw beef imported from Argentina are subject to a high-priority recall from federal food safety officials who found the shipment circumvented mandatory US Department of Agriculture (USDA) reinspections.

Initiated by Corte Argentino USA LLC out of Aventura, Florida, the recall impacts multiple boneless cuts of beef that were distributed to wholesalers and retailers in both Florida and Texas and was discovered during routine FSIS (Food Safety and Inspection Service) log audits.

How to Find the Recalled Beef:

All of the raw beef items affected by the recall were produced by Argentine establishment Frigorfico Gorina SAIC and were shipped between May 15 and May 20, 2026 and feature use-or-freeze-by dates ranging from September 15 to September 20, 2026.

Use the following shipping mark and establishment number, along with cut types, to look for these products:

Establishment Number: EST. N OF. 2025

Shipping Mark: 26644-AA

Affected cut types:

Top Sirloin Butt (Cuadril Sin Tapa) Eye Round (Peceto) Topside Cap Off (Nalga AD S/Tapa) Flat (Carnaza Cuadrada) Knuckle (Bola de Lomo)

Why Import Reinspections are Significant:

All imported meat is required to pass Customs and Border Protection and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service clearances before entering an FSIS import inspection facility for a physical and documentation check, under federal law.

Reinspections confirm that packaging and labels are intact, and that there are no biological or physical contaminants. Meat products that go through an import without this check can neither claim to be safe for consumers nor legally enter distribution.

What Consumers Should Do:

Although no actual negative health outcomes or illnesses have been confirmed related to this recall, FSIS is reminding those who may have recently purchased beef to:

Inspect the meat: Check your refrigerator and freezer if you recently bought the product and match it to the use-or-freeze-by dates or establishment code.

DO NOT EAT: If the product is present and matches, do not use the meat.

Dispose or Return: If applicable, throw the beef away in a sealed garbage bag or return it to the seller or retail location for a refund.

Health concerns: If you are worried about whether you’ve become sick from eating the product, contact a doctor.