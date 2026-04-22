Beef Season 2 got off to a softer start on Netflix, debuting with 2.4 million views and landing at No. 10 on the platform’s weekly Top 10 chart.

The second season, which premiered on April 16, was tracked during the April 13–19 viewing window. While the series remains a notable title on the chart, its opening performance marks a significant decline compared to its breakout first season.

When Season 1 launched in 2023, it recorded 34.1 million hours viewed in its debut week. Based on its runtime, that equates to roughly 5.8 million views, indicating that Season 2’s opening is down by approximately 58%. The first season went on to peak in its second week with an estimated 12 million views, highlighting the scale of its initial success.

Elsewhere on the English-language TV chart, Dan Levy’s crime comedy Big Mistakes climbed to No. 3 in its second week with 4.4 million views, up from 2.7 million in its debut. Meanwhile, docuseries Trust Me: The False Prophet held onto the top spot for a second consecutive week with 6.9 million views.

Other titles in the Top 10 included Salish & Jordan Matter at No. 2 with 5 million views, XO, Kitty Season 3 at No. 4 with 3 million views and Danny Go! Season 1 with 2.5 million views.

Despite a slower start, Beef Season 2 remains on the global Top 10.