Beef Season 2: Seoyeon Jang as Eunice steals the spotlight

Netflix fans are buzzing about Seoyeon Jang following her breakthrough performance in the newly released Beef Season 2. The 31-year-old British-Korean actress has “manifested” her way into the elite cast, with her role, Eunice, adding a surprising twist to the show’s tone.

Weeks before her audition, Seoyeon Jang happened upon a clip from the Emmy-winning first season while scrolling Instagram. “This is the kind of role that I want to do,” she recalled thinking before putting it out of her mind. To her shock, an audition invitation arrived just days later.

Raised in London, Jang’s path to Hollywood was unconventional. She spent years in South Korea as a K-pop trainee before moving into Korean dramas and eventually working alongside Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung.

In Beef Season 2, she stars as Eunice, the intelligent translator and assistant to Chairwoman Park. While she initially maintains a powerful presence in the background, she quickly became a fan favorite. In one remarkable moment that left viewers laughing, her character dryly quips, “There’s nothing worth translating.”

The role struck close to home for Jang. She has spoken openly about her experience relocating to London with her mother, who did not speak English at the time. Seoyeon Jang and her brother often served as translators for their family—a lived experience that adds a layer of sentimental realism and authenticity to her performance. Under the direction of creator Lee Sung Jin, Jang has secured her place as a true standout on the global stage.