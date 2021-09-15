Beggar boy jumps into drain nullah during police action in Lahore

LAHORE: A 12-year-old beggar boy jumped into drain nullah in Lahore during the overnight police operation against beggars in the city, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Punjab police following the directives of the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, carried out operation against the beggars in the Punjab’s capital. Fearing the police, a 12-year-old boy jumped into a drain nullah.

Getting information, the rescue teams reached the spot and safely fished out the boy from the nullah.

In a similar incident earlier this month, an alleged dacoit in Gujranwala had committed suicide after fearing arrest.

Dacoit identified as Qasim went climbing the roof of the house during a police raid in the Ferozewala area of Punjab.

The police party and the neighbours had tried their best to assure the dacoit to come down and surrender himself to the police but failed.

Later, the dacoit shot himself with a pistol and ended his life.