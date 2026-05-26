Behbood Saving Certificate - profit update- May 2026

ISLAMABAD: The state institution that promotes saving habits among citizens, National Savings, has announced welcoming news for widows and disabled persons by retaining the profit rates for Behbood Savings Certificates.

While the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has revised the profit rates for various other schemes, it kept the rate for Behbood Savings Certificates unchanged.

The federal government maintained the profit rate for Behbood Certificates at 12 percent, meaning an investor will receive a monthly profit of Rs 1,000 for every Rs 100,000 invested.

This profit is paid on a monthly basis, starting from the date the certificates are purchased.

Tax, Zakat Deduction

Withholding tax is not collected on the profit earned on BSCs. Investments made in the BSC are also exempt from Zakat collection.

Background

The federal government introduced the certificates in 2003 in response to the difficulties faced by widows and the elderly.

Later, the scheme was extended to disabled persons and special minors with disabilities through their guardians.

BSC Available In Various Denominations

BSC is available in the denominations of: Rs5, 000, Rs10,000, Rs50,000, Rs100,000, Rs500,000, and Rs1,000,000.

Investment Limit

The minimum investment a person can make in Behbood certificates is R 5,000, while the maximum limit for an individual person stands at R 1,000,000.