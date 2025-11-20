Robert Pattinson, Zendaya behind the scenes photos leaked

New photos surface from the set of The Odyssey, the first glimpse of Robert Pattinson and Zendaya.

The images allows fans a closer and clearer look at their characters and the film’s aesthetic ahead of the film’s release next year.

In his second project alongside Nolan after Tenet, Pattinson can be seen playing the role of Antinous, who is the lead suitor of Odysseus’ wife Penelope.

The other caste members included in behind the scene photos showed Zendaya on set as Athena, who is the goddess that guides Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, throughout his journey. These latest images mark the first public look at both characters in action.

Earlier, Empire also published stills of Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, and Mia Goth as Melantho. John Leguizamo also appeared as Eumaeus, the loyal swineherd who assists his friend Odysseus upon his return to Ithaca.

The cast also includes Himesh Patel, Jon Bernthal, Samantha Morton, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, and Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, Bill Irwin, and Corey Hawkins with some roles yet to be announced.

The Odyssey is set to release on July 17, 2026.