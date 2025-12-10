Behind the scenes: Sydney Sweeney opens up about her obsession for cleaning

American actress Sydney Sweeney may not look like someone with a cleaning obsession but it turns out there’s one aspect of it that she can’t get enough of.

The actress appears in the new movie The Housemaid and opened up about filming the project in an interview with Good Housekeeping for our December 2025 digital cover.

Naturally, the conversation turned to all things cleaning, and she and her co-star Amanda Seyfried dished on what keeps their own households running.

Sydney confessed that while she hadn’t learned any game-changing cleaning hacks from Instagram and TikTok, she was obsessed with watching others clean their houses.

The Euphoria actress revealed in the article published on December 9, “I’m addicted to watching carpet cleaning ASMR videos”. “I will just lie there, and it just calms my brain. It’s like the most insanely dirty rugs you’ll ever see, and they’re usually in this person’s garage, and everyone’s wearing like a hazmat suit, and there’s huge machines”.

Well, this is definitely out of the box for Sydney and we can’t help but love it! And that’s not the only cleaning confession she had to share with us!

When opening up about making messes in both The Housemaid and at home, Sydney had to come clean (get it?) about one particular area that’s not always the tidiest.

“I always say my closet is a metaphor for my brain, and if my closet’s a mess, then my brain is all disheveled” she said. “And if the closet is clean, that means I’m orderly”.

Well, after reading this, we may have to go clean our closets and watch some ASMR while doing it!