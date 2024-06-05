Syra should settle down in life like Shahroz: Behroze Sabzwari

Veteran actor Behroze Sabzwari advised his ex-daughter-in-law, A-list actor Syra Yousuf, to settle down in her life, as her ex-husband and his son, Shahroz Sabzwari.

During a recent podcast outing for a local magazine, Behroze Sabzwari addressed the divorce of his son, actor Shahroz Sabzwari from Syra Yousuf, and shared that it happened due to compatibility issues between former partners.

“Syra and Shahroz were simply not compatible with each other, so I can’t and don’t have to do anything in their personal matter,” he said.

“But we have always considered Syra as a family. We have never left her side, and neither will we. And her daughter Nooreh is our family, so how can we even think of leaving Syra alone,” the ‘Thora Sa Haq’ actor continued. “My younger granddaughter Syed Zahra, daughter of Sadaf, spends hours with Syra daily, that’s how connected we are [as a family].”

“To date, I advise Syra, ‘Settle down in life just like Shahroz and live your life. I’m there for you as a father [in this decision],'” he disclosed.

Pertinent to note here that actor Syra Yousuf was married to Behroze Sabzwari’s only son, Shahroz for eight years, until their divorce in 2020. The former couple shares a daughter named Nooreh, 9.

While Yousuf is still happily single, her ex-husband married supermodel Sadaf Kanwal the same year. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Syeda Zahra Sabzwari, in August 2022.

