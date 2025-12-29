Behroze Sabzwari blames bureaucracy for PTV's downfall

Veteran actor Behroze Sabzwari commented on the decline of the national broadcasting channel PTV.

In the 18th Aalmi Urdu Conference at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), Behroze Sabzwari shared his view on the reason behind the decline of the PTV channel.

In his statement, he said, “PTV channel’s declined due to bureaucracy”. He reflected on the past and said, “Whenever I enter PTV Karachi Studio, I cry with tears on seeing the disaster”. He further recalled “the allies of the studio used to be chaotic and full of noise, but now only silence prevails”.

The infrastructure of PTV channel is incomparable to any other infrastructure of any private channel in Karachi.

He also said, “The speciality of PTV channel is that the leading broadcasting channels that emerged later, only became successful because of the talented people from PTV channel and were able to establish those channels”.