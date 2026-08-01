Belarus, Pakistan discuss defence cooperation

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation from Belarus, led by Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Defence Minister Major General Pavel Muraveiko, held a meeting with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

According to a press release issued by the Directorate General Public Relations (Pakistan Navy), the Belarusian dignitary was received by Admiral Naveed Ashraf upon arrival at Naval Headquarters.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, including opportunities to enhance bilateral defence cooperation.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf said Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Belarus and seeks to develop long-term, multi-dimensional cooperation with the country.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitment towards ensuring regional maritime security.

Both sides expressed their resolve to further strengthen and diversify the existing defence partnership between Pakistan and Belarus.

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