Belgium permanent residency for Pakistanis - Full procedure

Belgium offers permanent residency to foreign nationals, which is an attractive option for them, including Pakistanis, to live in the country for a longer period.

The Western country, Belgium, has a highly developed, export-oriented economy driven largely by the services sector, which contributes approximately 77% of the country’s GDP.

Foreign nationals need to meet several requirements to get eligible for the Belgium Permanent Residency.

Requirements

Stayed legally for Five Years:

Applicants must have legally lived in Belgium for at least five years (EU Blue Card holders may count eligible residence in other EU countries).

Continuous residency:

Applicants must maintain uninterrupted residence, with limited absences allowed during the qualifying period.

Valid permit status:

Applicants must continue meeting the conditions of their existing visa or residence permit.

Stable income:

Applicants must provide proof of regular and sufficient income to support themselves and dependents, if applicable.

Health insurance:

Applicants must hold valid health insurance coverage.

Where to Apply?

Applicants are required to submit their applications to their local commune, which forwards them to Belgium’s Immigration Office.

The application procedure may vary depending on the municipality where you live, but the main required documents remain largely the same across Belgium.

Additional paperwork may be requested based on an applicant’s individual circumstances.

To file an application, you will need:

a valid passport (and also a copy of that passport),

proof of legal residence in Belgium for the last five years (for example, previous residence permits, rental contracts or even utility bills),

proof of valid health insurance,

details of your income,

two recent passport photos.

Time Period for process

It takes almost five months to process the PR applications and make a decision in this regard. If the application is approved, the applicant will be asked to collect the permanent residence card from the municipal counter.

Fees for processing and residency card

The fees for the residence application process differ depending on the municipality in Belgium, but applicants usually pay between €10 and €25 for processing.

The residence card itself generally costs an additional €25 to €30.

In municipalities within the Brussels-Capital Region, the application fee is typically around €20, with a similar charge of about €20 for issuing the card.

For non-EU citizens

Belgium offers several types of permanent residence permits for non-EU nationals, including the B Card for unlimited stay, the K Card granting settlement authorization, and the L Card providing long-term resident status.