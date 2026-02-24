Bella Hadid becomes candid about her life crisis

Bella Hadid became candid about her life crisis in her professional and personal life.

In recent news, Bella Hadid revealed her battle with Lyme disease, which forced her to step away from work and reevaluate her life values.

In a new conversation with her sister, Gigi Hadid, for Vogue Italia, the 29-year-old model said learning when to say no has been one of the hardest lessons of her career.

Bella explained that her health struggles meant she had to turn down “every job for almost a year” while undergoing treatment, a decision that came with a high emotional cost.

She admitted the experience made her feel “disposable,” especially in an industry that rarely slows down. Simultaneously, she said the break ultimately helped her reconnect with herself and reshape her priorities. Now splitting her time differently, Bella shared that living in Texas with her animals has brought her a sense of balance she did not have before.

She said being able to step away, live a real life, and then return to work has made her career feel more meaningful. Bella also said, “For so long, saying no to a job was like who was I to say no to anything?”

“Then I had to kind of release it and be like: I think people know my heart and my personality and who I am enough now that I can release that and really do the jobs that are with and for the people that I love and trust and support and respect. And that’s good enough. And I’m good enough”.

Bella has lived with Lyme disease since she was 16, a condition that has caused severe joint pain, anxiety, brain fog and extreme fatigue over the years. Today, Bella says she feels more aligned with who she is, both personally and professionally.

While she continued to work as a model and actress, including her role on Yellowstone, she chose projects more carefully, guided by trust, respect and her own well-being rather than pressure alone.