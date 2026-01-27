Bella Hadid breaks up with boyfriend Adan Banuelos after two-year

Bella Hadid and her longtime boyfriend, rodeo star Adan Banuelos, have reportedly ended their relationship after two years together.

According to Page Six, many sources have claimed that the supermodel and the champion equestrian have split following what insiders describe as an on-again, off-again romance.

One source characterised the relationship as “tumultuous,” adding that the breakup has been complicated by shared business interests.

Hadid and Banuelos are said to have invested in several high-value horses together, a factor that has reportedly made the separation more complex than a typical celebrity split.

Speculation about trouble in the relationship first surfaced in June, though the pair appeared to briefly reconcile. In October, Banuelos marked their anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post, praising Hadid and calling their bond “pure and beautiful.”

“Even with all the chaos and ugliness, He gave us something pure and beautiful. Love you, baby. I’ll keep reminding you every day just how much,” he wrote at the time.

Bella Hadid was also seen attending one of his events in early December, though the two were not photographed together.

However, recently, the catwalk queen spent her holidays with a group of pals in Aspen, minus Banuelos.

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos started dating in the Fall of 2023 after they met at a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas.