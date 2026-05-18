Bella Hadid made another standout fashion statement at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday as she arrived for the premiere of Jeanne Herry’s Garance in a custom Prada gown.

The model walked the red carpet in a pale gray satin column dress featuring a strapless silhouette and a ruched neckline embellished with matching beads. The elegant gown also included a flowing fabric train that trailed behind her as she posed for photographers at the prestigious event.

Adding an extra layer of glamour, Hadid draped a matching wrap over her shoulders and accessorized with sparkling white gold jewelry from Chopard, including diamond earrings and multiple statement rings. She completed the look with white pointed-toe pumps and wore her hair styled in a sleek updo.

Hadid was reportedly accompanied by her brother, Anwar Hadid, during the screening at the French Riviera festival.

Earlier in the day, the 29-year-old stepped out in a more relaxed yet stylish daytime outfit while leaving her hotel. The look featured white bell-bottom pants paired with a sheer floral camisole trimmed with lace and accessorized with oversized sunglasses, gold bangles and a green handbag.

As a global ambassador for Chopard, Hadid also stopped to pose near the luxury jeweler’s Cannes billboard campaign featuring her image.

The model first arrived at the festival on Friday wearing a vintage-inspired Prada ensemble from the brand’s Spring 1999 collection.