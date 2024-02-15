Free my Palestine: Bella Hadid on Valentine’s Day

Supermodel Bella Hadid continued her annual Palestine-related Valentine’s Day post trend, amid the reports of Israel’s planned military operation in Rafah.

Supermodel Bella Hadid, who is of Palestinian descent from her father, Mohamed Hadid, and has been a staunch supporter of the ‘Free Palestine’ movement, turned to her Instagram account in the early hours of Thursday, raising her voice for humanitarian ceasefire with her Valentine’s Day post.

She posted a pink-coloured, heart candy picture, which read ‘WILL YOU FREE MY PALESTINE’, instead of the usual pickup line, ‘Will you be my Valentine?’ Sharing the post on her feed, Hadid captioned, “Every year,” followed by a series of hashtags, including ‘Free Palestine’, ‘Free Gaza’, ‘Rafah’ and ‘Ceasefire NOW’.

The post has been liked by at least 1.5 million users of the social site and received thousands of comments from those in support of the global cause.

Pertinent to note here that her post came amid the catastrophic situation in Rafah, the last refuge for over a million displaced Palestinians in Southern Gaza.

For the unversed, the war in Hamas-run Gaza began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and capturing 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. In retaliation, Israel launched a military assault on Gaza that health authorities say has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians with thousands more bodies feared lost amid the ruins.

