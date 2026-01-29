Bella Hadid ends relationship away from public eye

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos reportedly ended their relationship secretly a few weeks ago, successfully keeping the split under wraps before the news reached the public eye.

Despite being “really heartbroken,” the 29-year-old supermodel has leaned on friends and family to lift her spirits through the holidays. According to a source, Bella Hadid and Banuelos broke up after two years together, noting that the split had been “long overdue.” The pair reportedly attempted to work through their issues until they realized they were unable to move forward.

“It was after the holidays and is still very recent and fresh,” an insider told US Weekly, claiming that the Orebella founder is currently diverting her energy toward work and is “very focused” on her profession. “She is feeling a little bit better and her health has improved [amid her Lyme disease complications],” the source added.

The romance reportedly struggled due to their “busy schedules and being long-distance.” The relationship grew strained as Hadid became busier promoting her new series and taking on more campaigns and events for her brand. Additionally, the former couple realized that their long-term objectives and values were not entirely in line.

Bella Hadid recently traveled to the Virgin Islands with her inner circle, which was described as “the perfect escape for her.” The source concluded, “She’s been really heartbroken and thought Adan was ‘The One.’ Her girlfriends and her family have been lifting her up in the last few weeks.”