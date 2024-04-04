Bella Hadid, family receive threats for speaking against Israel

American supermodel of Palestinian roots, Bella Hadid, and her family have once again received threats for constantly raising their voice against Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Supermodel Bella Hadid, who is of Palestinian descent from her father, Mohamed Hadid, and has been a staunch supporter of the ‘Free Palestine’ movement, received threats because of her roots and speaking about Israel’s apartheid system on social media.

“My family got threats because they’re Palestinian and spoke against Israel,” said Hadid. She added, “I am still not going to step away from the cause.”

This development came after the supermodel recently shared a video on her Instagram, showing the destruction after the Israeli airstrikes, and another one with the Israeli minister declaring that no Palestinians exist. In response, Hadid noted, “Check my father’s passport and the millions of people executed with the Palestinian heritage in their blood and hearts…”

“The generational Palestinian land that has been taken from them, the lives that have been robbed and the families that have been destroyed. At the hands of people who have decided one day that it was theirs and ONLY theirs…,” she added. “Food for thought.”

Notably, this is not the first time that the Hadid sisters received threats for speaking in favour of Palestine against Israel’s genocide.

In October last year, they had to reportedly change their phone numbers due to the same.

