Bella Hadid's mother shares heartbreaking pictures of 'Lyme warrior' amid recent hospitalization

Reality TV star and mother of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, Yolanda, shared an update regarding her younger daughter’s health after she sparked Lyme disease concerns with a recent Instagram post.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, American supermodel Bella Hadid, who, along with her mother Yolanda and brother Anwar Hadid, was diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease in 2012, shared pictures from her recent hospitalisation, sparking concerns among her fans.

“I’m sorry, I always go MIA. I love you guys,” she wrote in the caption of her photo dump, without any mention of her Lyme battle.

However, in the comments section of her post, her mother described the supermodel as a ‘Lyme warrior’.

Hours later, the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ alum also posted a series of heartbreaking pictures of Bella from her recent hospital stay, accompanied by a powerful message for her ‘badass warrior’.

“As you will understand, watching my Bella struggle in silence has cut the deepest core of hopelessness inside me,” the celebrity mother penned. “The invisible disability of chronic neurological Lyme disease is hard to explain or understand for anyone. I try to lead by example on our Lyme journey, but my own pain cannot compare to watching my baby suffer.”

“To my beautiful Bellita,” she continued. “You are relentless and courageous. No child is supposed to suffer in their body with an incurable chronic disease. I admire your bravery and your willingness to keep fighting for health despite the failing protocols and countless setbacks you have faced. There simply aren’t words big enough for the darkness, the pain, and the unknown hell you’ve lived through since your diagnosis in 2013. You didn’t really live, you learned how to exist inside the jail of your own paralysed brain.”

“I am so proud of the fighter that you are. You are not alone. I promise to have your back every step of the way, no matter how long this takes. You have fought through another month of treatment, and I know god is good, miracles do happen everyday 🙏 I pray for your speedy recovery my love. This disease has brought us to our knees, but we always get back up. We will continue to fight for better days, together. You are a survivor… I love you so much my badass Warrior,” Yolanda concluded.

Notably, Lyme is a tick-borne disease caused by Borrelia bacteria. Its symptoms range from fever and rash, to facial paralysis, arthritis and even heart and nervous system complications if left untreated.