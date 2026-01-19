Bella Hadid makes acting breakthrough in The Beauty

Ryan Murphy is the creator and producer of the upcoming series The Beauty, starring Bella Hadid. Despite past health issues, the 29-year-old is incredibly eager to embark on this new chapter of her acting career.

Insider reports claim that the show’s intensity mirrors her personal experiences, which has enhanced her performance. “It’s fast, it’s dark,” an entertainment industry insider told Page Six, adding, “She sets the tone of the show with intensity.”

This role represents a significant step forward for Hadid, who is thriving in the new environment. “She loves working with creatives like Ryan and hopes to continue finding interesting acting projects in TV and film,” the insider added. “She loves being on set. We saw her in Yellowstone, but this feels like the next level up.”

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Orebella founder expressed her passion for the craft. “I would love to continue acting after this. This is a dream of mine,” she stated. “I’ve brought my art side and my creativity to modelling, but at the end of the day, I love being able to move, and I love film and acting in general. I love actors because they can be different characters for so many different people.”

The model made her acting debut in 2022 with a guest role in the third season of the Hulu sitcom Ramy. In 2024, she gained further attention with an appearance in Yellowstone Season Five. In addition to Hadid, The Beauty stars Ashton Kutcher, Evan Peters, and Rebecca Hall.