Bella Hadid obsesses over Taylor Swift’s new song from album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Bella Hadid is grooving over Taylor Swift’s new song just like us!

In a recent Tik Tok video, the 29-year-old supermodel showed her love for Taylor Swift’s new 12th album The Life of a Showgirl- released on October 3rd.

The short reel showed Bella dancing to the viral “The Fate of Ophelia” choreography while wearing a bright blue two-piece swimsuit and sheer cover-up.

“TAYLOR GIRL what did you put in this song it’s taking over my life and possibly changing my brain chemistry as we speak,” she sweetly wrote in the caption.

The video sent fans of both Taylor and Bella into a frenzy as they flooded her comment section with excitement.

“Girl your sister is her best friend ask her and tell us,” a fan wrote in reply of her caption – referring Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid. who is close freinds with Taylor Swift.

Meanwhile another wrote, “So bella is also obsessed with this song as we guys are.”

“She won the trend,” a third gushed.

A fourth chimed, “Swifties are always gorgeous. it’s scientifically proven.”

“Queen supporting another queen,” a fifth commented.

Tyalor Swift and Gigi Hadid’s friendship goes back to 2014, when the two were first photographed together at an Oscars afterparty. She also guest-starred in Swift’s 2015 Bad Blood music video