Bella Hadid opens up about health struggles, sparking fan concern

Bella Hadid has left fans worried again after sharing a candid look at what her life looks like right now — a mix of chronic illness management, mental health battles, and hospital treatment.

‘Medical Anxiety is So Real’: Bella’s Latest Update

In recent Instagram Stories, the 28-year-old supermodel spoke about living with chronic Lyme disease and its emotional toll.

She reposted an influencer’s message about the “duality” of chronic illness and wrote:

“The medical anxiety is soooooo real”

“Thank you for putting every one of my thoughts and daily situations into one swipe. The truuuuuth!”

She explained it’s not just physical symptoms, but also the stress of constant treatments and doctor visits.

Years-Long Battle With Anxiety & Depression

Bella previously revealed she’s carried anxiety and depression for many years. In a World Mental Health Day post she wrote:

“It can sometimes feel all-consuming, paralyzing, and invisible to the outside world, leaving you in tears before starting your day”

She said she often wondered why her mind felt “so heavy” even when life wasn’t.

Hospital Photos & Long Treatment Journey

Fans grew concerned after Bella shared photos of herself in a hospital bed with IVs, medical equipment, and an oxygen mask. She captioned it: “I’m sorry I always go MIA I love you guys”.

Reports say she’s undergone 100+ days of intensive therapies for Lyme disease and co-infections over the past few years. She credits doctors, nurses, and her mother Yolanda Hadid for helping her through.

Fan Reaction: ‘Stay Strong Bella’

Support poured in after her posts:

“You are so resilient!!” “Feel better angel come back stronger”

Sister Gigi Hadid: “I love you! I hope feel as strong and good as u deserve, soon!!!!!!”

Father Mohamed Hadid: “I personally love my super hero. @bellahadid Now and forever.”