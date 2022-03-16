Bella Hadid regrets ‘getting nose job’ at 14

Supermodel Bella Hadid regrets the decision of getting a nose job at the age of 14, believes she was the ‘uglier’ of the Hadid sisters.

Younger of the Hadid sisters, American supermodel Bella Hadid spilled the beans on going under a knife at the age of 14, however, confessed to regretting the decision at 25. During her recent interaction with a foreign magazine, she said: “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors.”

“I think I would have grown into it,” she added.

Although the celeb – ever since her modeling debut in 2014 – had quite confidently denied taking help from any surgeries to enhance her features including the eye lift and cosmetic filler, on Tuesday confessed to getting a nose job.

“I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing,” Hadid weighed on her insecurities, one of the reasons behind the extreme move.

“That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately, when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it.”

Furthermore, the celeb refuted rumors of getting any other cosmetic procedures other than nose surgery to alter her looks. “I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that,” she made the point around the viral teenage picture.

“People think I got all this surgery or did this or that. And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling. I’m scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn’t want to mess up my face,” concluded Bella Hadid.

