Bella Hadid reveals struggles with ‘anxiety’ and ‘depression’ amid Lyme disease battle

Bella Hadid has opened up about struggles with anxiety and depression amid her ongoing battle with Lyme disease.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, October 12, the Vogue supermodel posted a heartfelt poem alongside a lengthy note.

“Something i’ve carried for many years is the weight of anxiety and depression. it can sometimes feel all-consuming, paralyzing, and invisible to the outside world, leaving you in tears before starting your day, wondering why your mind feels so heavy when life around you seems so bright,” she wrote.

Bella Hadid went on to express, “there is often a deep sense of shame that comes with mental health struggles. I sometimes wonder how life has blessed me and how my body and mind are filled with the weight of sadness, depression, and debilitating anxiety on a regular basis.”

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

“Over the years, I’ve learned that this is not a weakness – it’s a part of me. my sensitivity, my awareness, my empathy. in many ways, it can be a superpower. it’s what makes us human, and these parts of me have helped me understand myself and others more deeply,” she added.

The catwalk queen further reminded anyone struggling that they’re not alone and encouraging them to seek support

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

She also reflected on her work with UNICEF, highlighting the silent battles many face worldwide and emphasized that mental health care is a right, not a luxury.

“This #WorldMentalHealthDay, we can change that , together,” she added.

Bella Hadid’s emotional confession comes amid her battle with chronic neurological Lyme disease, which she was diagnosed with in 2013.