Bella Hadid Shares rare insight into ongoing health struggles

Bella Hadid, a supermodel and sister of widely followed Gigi Hadid, has shared a very personal series of images on Instagram this week, eliciting worry and compassion from admirers worldwide.

The 28-year-old shared a photo carousel in which she revealed sensitive moments that were far different from her polished public image on Wednesday.

Apart from it, some canvases seemed to place Hadid in serene outdoor locations; others showed her plainly emotional, crying, lying in bed, and attached to medical equipment such as IV drips and an oxygen mask.

In one photo, the model is seen cradling a pizza-shaped Squishmallow plushie while wearing a striped sweater; in another, she appears pale and fatigued in a white tank top. Her changing clothing in the photographs suggests that they were taken over time, rather than during a single terrible moment.

Moreover, the chronic disease has kept the actress from being on screen as well as she was seen at the recent New York Fashion Week.

The Super Diva Hadid granted an apology for her constant disappearances from social media. She simply penned:

“I’m sorry I always go MIA. I love you guys.”

However, the supermodel’s openness and honesty have gained compassionate support from fans in the comment section, with the dying-heart supporters lauding her bravery and sending best wishes for a speedy health condition.