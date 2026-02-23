Bella Hadid stumbles in heels while leaving Chateau Marmont after night out

Bella Hadid had a brief fashion mishap over the weekend when she nearly lost her footing while leaving the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The 29-year-old model was navigating the pavement in black pointed-toe heels when she appeared to trip. Luckily, Hadid managed to steady herself by grabbing onto the back of a nearby car, avoiding what could have been a full fall. The runway star quickly regained her composure and continued on her way.

Despite the minor stumble, Hadid looked effortlessly chic for the evening. She wore a clingy red halter top paired with blue jeans and accessorized with a vintage Yves Saint Laurent woven black leather belt, reportedly valued at more than $700 on the resale market. An oversized brown suede jacket completed the look, along with orange-tinted sunglasses that added a retro edge.

Hadid was joined by fashion stylist Mimi Cuttrell and New York–based designer Noah Ruttenberg.

The model later shared a glimpse of the evening on her Instagram Stories. By Sunday, she had swapped her night-out look for a cozy grey Alo sweatsuit, posting a relaxed mirror selfie.

Earlier in the week, Hadid was also spotted leaving The Artist Tree Dispensary in Beverly Hills with her agent Joseph Thornton-Allan and her dog, opting for a laid-back outfit on the rainy day.

Bella Hadid has been open about her ongoing battle with chronic neurological Lyme disease, frequently sharing updates about her health journey with fans.