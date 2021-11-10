Bella Hadid thankful for emotional support, selfies go viral

Palestine-born American supermodel Bella Hadid has thanked fans for their emotional support in viral selfies that saw her crying.

The images, including one of her being which sees her crying hysterically, her fans concerned. Another picture sees her being administered medication through drips.

Bella Hadid, in the caption, said that it is natural for humans to be insecure about their art and will have their back when struggling with mental issues.

“That feeling of thinking that you’re good enough or being insecure about your art- is natural- but at the same time, I feel like it’s taught,” she wrote. “All humans are different, every single human has something so special and unique to offer and people forget that everyone is basically feeling the same way: lost, confused, not really sure why they’re here.”

She added: “That anxiety, like, everyone is feeling that- – and trying to cover it up in some way. We’re gonna come together in our flaws. In our insecurities, in our joy, in our happiness, and accept it all as beautiful and natural. This is pretty much my every day, every night for a few years now.”

The supermodel said that people, struggling with issues, should remember that social media is not real and they have to hear is that they are not alone.

Read More: Instagram apologises to Bella Hadid for removing post about Palestine

“So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self-help and mental illness/chemical imbalance are not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs, and side to sides. But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point,” she wrote.

She further said that there is always an opportunity to star from scratch but it was always nice to know that even if it’s a few days, weeks, or months, it does get better, to some extent, even for a moment for her.

Bella Hadid mentioned that people will always be able to understand or learn more about their own pain and how to handle it but it took a long time for her to get that in my mind as she had enough breakdowns and burnouts.

