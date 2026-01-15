Bella Hadid turns heads in red at The Beauty premiere in New York City

Bella Hadid made a striking red carpet appearance on Wednesday, January 14, as she attended the New York City premiere of The Beauty at the Museum of Modern Art.

The 29-year-old model was dressed to impress for the event as she wore a stunning red dress by Schiaparelli’s Fall/Winter haute couture 2025-2026 collection.

Her floor-length bias-cut satin and silk gown featured a halter neckline, a trompe l’oeil bodice and a dramatic train, with matching red heels subtly peeking out from beneath the dress.

Bella Hadid is set to appear in the upcoming FX series, co-created by Ryan Murphy, which centers on a mysterious tech billionaire, played by Ashton Kutcher, who secretly develops a miracle drug known as “The Beauty.”

According to the official synopsis, the drug promises effortless beauty, but its consequences are far more dangerous as its creator works to protect his trillion-dollar empire.

The series features an ensemble cast including Isabella Rossellini, Anthony Ramos, Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall, along with cameo appearances from Ben Platt and Meghan Trainor.

In the trailer released on January 5, Hadid’s character is seen experiencing a horrifying reaction to the beauty-enhancing drug.

The Beauty is scheduled to debut on FX and Hulu on Disney+ on January 21.