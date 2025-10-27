Beloved legendry actress June Lockhart dies at the age of 100

The iconic actress June Lockhart, renowned for her roles in “Lassie” and “Lost in Space”, has passed away at the age of 100, prompting an outpouring of tributes from family, friends and co-stars.

Her death occurred on October 23 in Santa Monica, California as confirmed by Variety.

Lockhart’s illustrious career spanned nearly eight decades across film, stage and television, making her one of the medium’s most enduring figures. She became a household name through her portrayal of Ruth Martin, Timmy’s devoted foster mother, in “Lassie” from 1958 to 1964, embodying the ideal television mother of her time.

She later gained further acclaim as Dr. Maureen Robinson, the intelligent matriarch of a family lost in space, in the classic science-fiction series “Lost in Space” (1965-1968).

Her acting journey began in childhood, following in the footsteps of her actor parents. Lockhart made her first film debut at the age of 13 in “A Christmas Carol” and went on to appear in the notable films such as “Sergeant York” and “Meet Me in St. Louis”.

Throughout her career, she guest-starred in numerous popular television series, including “The Beverly Hillbillies”, “Roseanne” and “Grey’s Anatomy”. Lockhart earned two Emmy Award nominations and received a special Tony Award for her contributions to theater. She was also honored with two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one for her work in film and another for television.

The news of her passing has led to heartfelt tributes. Her daughter, June Elizabeth shared “”Mommy always considered acting her craft, but her true passions were journalism, politics, science, and NASA. She cherished her role in ‘Lost in Space’ and was delighted to know she inspired many future astronauts”.

Billy Mumy, who played her onscreen son in “Lost in Space”, described her as “a one-of-a-kind, talented, nurturing, adventurous, and noncompromising lady”. Her TV son in “Lassie”, Jon Provost expressed his sadness, stating “We have lost another movie and television icon. June was truly my second mother”.

Angela Carwright remembered Lockhart as “smart, quick and funny”, while Stephen Bishop called her “a true legend”, highlighting her kindness and graciousness off screen. Diane Warren commented on Bishop’s tribute, saying “Loved her!!! Lost in Space and Lassie. Bye-bye, childhood. Rest in Power, June Lockhart”.