Beloved sitcom 'Bulbulay' marks 16 years of non-stop entertainment

The beloved sitcom Bulbulay has reached a remarkable milestone, celebrating 16 years of non-stop laughter and iconic moments.

The cast and crew commemorated this achievement, highlighting the show’s enduring popularity since its debut in 2009.

Starring Nabeel Zafar as Nabeel, Ayesha Omar as Khoobsurat, Mehmood Aslam as Mehmood Sahab and Hina Dilpazeer as Momo, these legendary actors have kept millions of viewers entertained over the years. The sitcom follows the hilarious escapades of a family of four, with each episode presenting new day that Momo, Nabeel, Khoobsurat and Mehmood Sahib navigate in their own unique style.

Bulbulay aired on ARY Digital in 2009, has become a staple in family entertainment, marking its 16th anniversary while continuing to captivate audiences around the world. The show’s success is further complemented by a talented supporting cast, including veteran actors Shagufta Ejaz and Ashraf Khan, along with child stars Fatima Nabeel and Nyle Rizwan.

Written by Ali Imran and Saba Hassan and directed by Rana Rizwan, Bulbulay has delivered over 700 episodes across two seasons, solidifying its place as a one of a kind family sitcom in the realm of Pakistani television.