Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunite for Thanksgiving celebrations in L.A.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner brought their family together once again for Thanksgiving.

According to sources, the former couple spent the holiday in Los Angeles with kids, keeping the longstanding tradition alive. “Just like last year, Jen hosted Thanksgiving at her house. Ben and his mom joined,” an insider told PEOPLE.

They went on to share, “Jen makes it very special. She’s such a great chef. She loves having her whole family together too. Ben’s always welcome at her house.”

The insider also added that the exes “get along and really support each other,” even after more than 10 years of their divorce.

“Ben’s doing well and staying focused on work, his health and his kids. Jen’s his biggest cheerleader. It took them years to get to this point, but Jen never gave up on him,” the source shared.

They further added, “And it’s all friendly and centered around the kids now.”

Jennifer Garner -who is currently dating John Miller – share three kids, Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13 with ex-husband, Ben Affleck. The former couple parted ways in 2015 after 10 years of marriage and finalised their divorce three years later. They noe co-parent theri three kids.

Back in October, Ben Affleck gushed over Garner during his appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Kiss of the Spider-Woman, which he produced.

“I’m very lucky that I’ve got a great partner and that we got great kids. It’s the joy of my life and I’m just very, very lucky. And it makes me happy every day.” he said.